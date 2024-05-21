McLaren Pays Tribute To Ayrton Senna With Unique Senna and F1 Car For Monaco GP

As the Monaco Grand Prix approaches, McLaren is set to honour Ayrton Senna, the F1 legend, with a specially designed livery on its Formula 1 car.

They will be celebrating Senna’s storied history with the team and his incredible success at the Monaco street circuit, where he clinched five of his record six victories, this tribute comes on the 30th anniversary of his passing on May 1, 1994.

The specially designed McLaren Senna, known as the brand’s most radical road car to date, will display the vibrant ‘Senna Sempre’ livery that beautifully integrates the Brazilian flag’s green, yellow, and blue. This striking design has been achieved through a novel wash technique by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division, allowing the colours to merge seamlessly without altering their respective hues.

The two dot matrix images of Senna himself were applied by hand, and show him on and off the race track. The white and green line running along the base of the windscreen and around the car’s glasshouse is inspired by Senna’s iconic race helmet design.

Inside, McLaren has customised the interiors with yellow Alcantara, green stitching on the carbon fibre bucket seats, and a white mark on the steering wheel positioned at twelve o’clock. A quote from Senna himself, reflecting his philosophy, graces the door sills, stating: “I have no idols. I admire work, dedication and competence.”

This unique ‘Senna Sempre’ livery is part of McLaren’s broader collaboration with the Ayrton Senna Institute, an organization dedicated to improving children’s education in Brazil.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said when revealing the livery: “Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

“His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours.”