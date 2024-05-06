Mercedes-AMG Drops The Top On 443 HP (330 kW) CLE 53 Cabriolet

The all-new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet has been revealed promising a blend of open-air motoring with exhilarating performance. This drop-top takes the recently-reviewed coupe formula and adds the joy of roof-down cruising with an available Aircap and Airscarf for year-round comfort.

The 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging has an output of 443 hp (330 kW) thanks to its exhaust turbocharger and additional electric compressor. The engine has a maximum torque of 560 Nm (600 Nm in overboost for up to 10 seconds). The integrated starter generator briefly provides an additional 17 kW (23 hp) of boost power and 205 Nm of torque. It also feeds the 48-volt electrical system. Other technical features of the new model include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ and active rear-axle steering. With Race Start activated, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) arrives in a brisk 4.2 seconds, and the electronically limited top speed sits at 270 km/h (168 mph).

Like the Coupé, the CLE 53 Cabriolet boasts a wider track compared to the standard CLE Cabriolet, hinting at its performance aspirations. While the convertible roof sacrifices some of the coupe’s sleekness, it offers ample space for comfortable four-seater accommodation. The fabric roof operates in just 20 seconds at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and comes in a choice of red, black, or grey.

The focus on occupant comfort is evident in the CLE 53’s opulent interior. Specially treated leather stays up to 12 degrees cooler than standard leather in direct sunlight, and AMG-specific highlights elevate the cabin ambience. High-gloss carbon accents and options like 64-colour ambient lighting, Nappa leather, and AMG Performance seats further personalize the luxurious feel. For a head-turning presence, 20-inch wheels, AMG Night Package, AMG Styling Package, and AMG Carbon options are available.