Mercedes-Benz Cancels Some Next-Gen EV Platform Development

Mercedes-Benz has hit the brakes on development of a next-generation platform for mid- and full-size electric vehicles. This move aims to reduce spending in the EV segment following slower-than-expected sales.

The news was first reported on Monday by Germany’s Handelsblatt and since confirmed by Mercedes to fellow German outlet Automobilwoche.

The MB.EA platform, initially announced in 2021 alongside Mercedes’ pledge to go all-electric by 2030, has been shelved. The automaker cited market conditions and customer preferences as key factors in this decision.

While the MB.EA Large platform is on hold, development continues on the MB.EA Small version. This platform is expected to debut next year in the electric C-Class, with an electric GLC-Class to follow.

Originally envisioned for future generations of the EQE, EQS, and their SUV counterparts, the MB.EA Large will be replaced by updated versions of the current EVA2 platform. This means the EQS successor, expected around 2028, will adopt a more traditional sedan design compared to the current model’s unique shape.

Mercedes remains committed to developing other electric platforms, including the MMA for compact EVs and hybrids, the AMG.EA for high-performance AMG EVs, and the Van.EA for electric light commercial vehicles.

