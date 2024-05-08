Moss Yellow Volvo EX30 Arrives in South Africa

Volvo South Africa has shared images of the first Moss Yellow EX30 in the country giving buyers a nice bold new addition to the paint offering.

While yellow isn’t a typical shade for modern Volvos, it has a rich history with the brand, gracing iconic models like the P1900, 1800ES, and the legendary 850 T-5R.

Moss Yellow was created specifically for the EX30, spearheading Volvo’s electric vehicle push. Inspired by the west coast’s lichen-covered rocks, it contrasts beautifully with the standard Onyx Black roof. This exclusive option is available on the Plus and Ultra trims, accompanied by a Pine interior on the Plus and a Mist interior on the Ultra.

“The new Moss Yellow colour amplifies the EX30’s already vibrant character, making this model even more head-turning. As such, it perfectly embodies the EX30’s positioning in the electric vehicle segment, where it really stands out from the crowd by offering an unbeatable mix of performance, luxury, safety and value,” said Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car SA Managing Director.

Launched in February 2024, the EX30 is one of South Africa’s most affordable electric cars. Starting from just R775,900, the five-variant lineup offers premium electric SUV ownership at a competitive price.

Customers can choose from single or twin-motor powertrains, 51 kWh or 69 kWh battery packs, and three trim levels (Core, Plus, and Ultra). The top-of-the-line Twin Motor Performance boasts 422 hp (315 kW) and 543 Nm (400 lb-ft) of torque, propelling it from 0-100 km/h in a scorching 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest Volvo ever.

Despite its impressive performance, the EX30 boasts the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo yet, a significant step towards the company’s ambitious sustainability goals.