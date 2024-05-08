Naturally Aspirated V16 Bugatti Hypercar Was Nearly An Electric Coupé-SUV

The highly-anticipated replacement for the Bugatti Chiron will be revealed next month but Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac has dished out some more information in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference in London.

We already know it will be a naturally aspirated V16 but Rimac noted that the engine itself is a whopping 1 metre in length. That is 400mm longer than the W16 in the Chiron but thanks to some clever engineering, the the car will be a similar shape to its predecessor.

Mate Rimac, despite being best known for his pioneering work creating electric hypercars and supplying battery tech to a number of global car manufacturers, said he was a driving force behind bringing the V16 to fruition.

Before Rimac took over Bugatti from the VW Group, he said: “The business plan was to make an electric coupé-SUV type of thing.”

Bugatti describes the new hybrid system as “incomparable in every detail, it is a pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA, created not just for the present, or even the future – but ‘Pour l’éternité'” – for eternity.”

Whether the hybrid system allows for electric-only driving or combines power for maximum output remains unknown.