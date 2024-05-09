New Formula E Safety Car Has Double The Power Thanks To Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Formula E is kicking off its 2024 season with a safety car upgrade. Enter the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, boasting more than double the horsepower of the single-seat racers it’ll be following.

The Turbo GT is the crown jewel of the facelifted Taycan lineup, surpassing the previously used Turbo S safety car. The old S maxed out at 751 hp (560 kW) during overboost, but its successor bumps that to 764 hp (570 kW) in normal driving, with a temporary 939 hp (700 kW) in overboost mode.

Impressive, but the Taycan Turbo GT takes things to a whole new level. It unleashes 777 hp (580 kW) in standard form and a mind-blowing 1,019 hp (760 kW) for short bursts in “Attack Mode.” This mode can be activated by a steering wheel switch or the right-hand shift paddle.

Porsche claims the Attack Mode technology is derived from their Formula E racers however, the Turbo GT dwarfs them in power. Gen3 race cars generate 402 hp (300 kW) typically, with a 469 hp (350 kW) boost during their Attack Charge phase in the final race stages.

Of course, the racers are significantly lighter, weighing around 840 kg (1,852 lbs) with a driver. The Turbo GT, in contrast, tips the scales at 2,290 kg (5,050 lbs) without a driver. Should you opt for the optional Weissach package you will get more aero and shed some weight by removing sound insulation and the rear seats.

Porsche is providing two safety cars: a Purple Sky Metallic one with the Weissach package and a four-seater Shade Green Metallic model without it. Both are equipped with the necessary safety gear – warning lights, fire extinguishers, and communication systems.

This season also marks the debut of the Attack Charge, originally planned for last year. Additionally, a faster Gen3 Evo car is coming next season, paving the way for the all-new Gen4 racers hitting the track in 2026.