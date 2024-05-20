Close Menu
    News

    New MINI John Cooper Works Preview Coming Next Month

    By No Comments

    Since the new electric MINI Cooper debuted last September, we’ve been eager to learn everything about the next-generation John Cooper Works (JCW). Mini will fully reveal the hot hatch later this year, but we’ll get our first glimpse of a camouflaged model during this year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

    Mini remains tight-lipped about the JCW’s specifications, but it has confirmed both gas and all-electric powertrains.

    The JCW will boast a much bolder front grille flanked by new air intakes, a chunky rear diffuser and an upturned roof spoiler for a more performance-oriented appearance.

    This British-built petrol car will be a heavily updated version of the previous John Cooper Works, retaining the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine but likely receiving a power boost to compete with rivals like the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The old car’s performance-focused chassis with upgraded springs and dampers will carry over, alongside lightened and strengthened components for enhanced responsiveness and agility.

    The JCW’s bespoke camouflage pays homage to the white-and-red colour scheme used on classic Mini race cars in the 1960s. It also sports a “37” logo commemorating the brand’s historic victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo.

    The 24 Hours of Nürburgring kicks off on June 1st, where you can see the new, gas-powered JCW compete in the SP 3T category with private racing team Bulldog Racing.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.