New MINI John Cooper Works Preview Coming Next Month

Since the new electric MINI Cooper debuted last September, we’ve been eager to learn everything about the next-generation John Cooper Works (JCW). Mini will fully reveal the hot hatch later this year, but we’ll get our first glimpse of a camouflaged model during this year’s 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Mini remains tight-lipped about the JCW’s specifications, but it has confirmed both gas and all-electric powertrains.

The JCW will boast a much bolder front grille flanked by new air intakes, a chunky rear diffuser and an upturned roof spoiler for a more performance-oriented appearance.

This British-built petrol car will be a heavily updated version of the previous John Cooper Works, retaining the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine but likely receiving a power boost to compete with rivals like the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The old car’s performance-focused chassis with upgraded springs and dampers will carry over, alongside lightened and strengthened components for enhanced responsiveness and agility.

The JCW’s bespoke camouflage pays homage to the white-and-red colour scheme used on classic Mini race cars in the 1960s. It also sports a “37” logo commemorating the brand’s historic victory at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo.

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring kicks off on June 1st, where you can see the new, gas-powered JCW compete in the SP 3T category with private racing team Bulldog Racing.