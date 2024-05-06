Niki Lauda’s Helmet From Horrifying F1 Crash Going To Auction

Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda’s helmet from his horrific 1976 German Grand Prix crash will be auctioned by Bonhams in Miami. A portion of the proceeds, estimated to fetch between $50,000-$60,000, will benefit UNICEF.

The red Ferrari AGV helmet bears the scars of the crash, alongside its Goodyear sponsorship, Italian flag decals, and a damaged Romerquelle sticker.

Lauda, concerned about the Nurburgring’s safety, had attempted a boycott, but the race went ahead. During the crash, the helmet came off, exposing Lauda to flames and severe injuries. Despite his harrowing ordeal, including facial scarring, lung damage, and partial hearing loss, Lauda heroically returned to racing just 42 days later, finishing fourth at the Italian Grand Prix.

While some might find owning this helmet morbid, it stands as a powerful testament to Lauda’s courage, unwavering spirit, and remarkable comeback, making it a coveted piece of F1 history.