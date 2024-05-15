Porsche Paradise Returns For 2024 Icons Of Porsche In Dubai

Porschephiles can rejoice as the Middle East’s biggest gathering of car enthusiasts, art lovers, foodies, music fans, and families returns for its fourth edition at The Slab in Dubai Design District on November 23-24, 2024.

In just three years, Icons of Porsche has become the leading car festival in the region with over 50,000 fans having attended since 2021.

Icons of Porsche has grown exponentially, attracting more visitors and attractions each year. It was a highlight of Porsche’s global 75th-anniversary celebrations last year which we were lucky enough to attend.

“Icons of Porsche just keeps getting better. We have nearly doubled our visitor numbers year on year since it began in 2021, making it the largest car festival in the Middle East,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“I cannot wait to announce some of the beautiful cars we have in store that will not only come from local collectors but also from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. Last year’s event overwhelmed us, with over 27,000 visitors and media coming from all over the world to celebrate with us.”