R380 Million McLaren F1 Heading Back To Auction

Back in 2021, this McLaren F1, chassis 029, smashed records and sold through a Gooding & Company public auction for an astonishing $20,465,000 (approx. R380 million). This made it the most expensive road-going McLaren F1 ever sold.

Now, just three years later, the owner from North Carolina in the US of A has decided to part ways with the Creighton Brown example and will go under the hammer in May. Unfortunately for us, it will be listed for sale through Sotheby’s Sealed so we the final sale price will not be disclosed.

McLaren F1 values have soared over the past decade and RM Sotheby’s says the car gains an average of $1 million in value each year so it is reasonable to assume it has gained around $3 million in value over the past three years.

Not only is it one of the lowest mileage F1s in the world (410 km; 255 miles), but it is also the only one finished in Creighton Brown over Light Tan and Brazilian Brown interior.

As expected it comes with a complete history. the fitted luggage set, the original FACOM tool chest, the titanium tool roll and a one-off TAG Heuer watch that has been inscribed with the car’s chassis number.