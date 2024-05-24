Refreshed VW Golf GTI Teased As Most Powerful FWD Golf Ever

Volkswagen is almost ready to unveil their new Golf GTI Clubsport which will become the most powerful front-wheel drive Golf ever. They have not indicated how powerful but it will be more than 306 hp (Golf 7 GTI Clubsport S).

The world premiere will take place at the legendary ADAC 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on Friday afternoon, May 31st in front of thousands of visitors.

The enhanced Golf GTI Clubsport boasts a redesigned front end, featuring sleeker and more distinct lines. The standard LED headlights have been revamped, and for the first time, the Volkswagen logo at the front is illuminated. A large roof spoiler ensures maximum downforce at the rear, while the LED taillights have also been redesigned.

The 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels are new as well, their design reminiscent of the classic Detroit wheel introduced for the fifth-generation Golf GTI. As an option, the Golf GTI Clubsport can be further enhanced with the new 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels, which are incredibly lightweight at only eight kilograms per rim, reducing unsprung mass and optimizing performance.

Inside, the driver-oriented cockpit features a newly developed multifunction leather sports steering wheel and a new, intuitive infotainment system that minimizes distraction. Additionally, the new GTI top model boasts the new voice assistant IDA with Chat GPT integration.

The performance and torque of the turbocharged engine are transferred to the track via an electronically controlled front differential lock. The DCC adaptive chassis control is available as an optional feature. Another highlight is the exclusive “Special” driving profile, which tailors driving dynamics to the specific characteristics of the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This ensures maximum performance by compensating for the track’s undulations through a specific vertical setup of the DCC adaptive chassis control and a modified lateral dynamics setup.