Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Gets Updated Exterior and Interior

Following the typical mid-cycle refresh timeline, Rolls-Royce has introduced a refreshed Cullinan, their flagship SUV. Unlike most refreshes that focus on new tech and updated designs, this update from Rolls-Royce is about refining an already excellent product.

While some may have expected a new powertrain to align with the electric Spectre, the Cullinan Series II retains its powerful 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563 hp (420 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

It carries forward the imposing grille, which is now flanked by revised LED headlamps and a new light signature. The Cullinan Series II can be easily identified by its L-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets a reworked front bumper with new air intakes. The rear fascia might look familiar, but it now features a revised bumper with integrated exhausts. The SUV is also available with 23-inch wheels for the first time.

The addition of digitized gauges further expands this SUV’s customization options. Like the Phantom Series II and the Spectre that preceded it, this latest Cullinan aims to give owners even greater flexibility when individualizing their Rolls-Royce. In keeping with this pursuit, the carmaker introduces Duality Twill, a rayon fabric made from bamboo fibres that brings a twill texture to this SUV’s interior. Vehicles optioned with this cabin can incorporate up to 2.2 million stitches and 11 miles of thread. Its production alone takes 20 hours to complete.

For those seeking an edgier Rolls-Royce experience, the Black Badge offers a darker, more aggressive aesthetic targeted towards a younger, adventurous buyer. The performance, however, remains largely unchanged with the commanding V12 producing 600 hp (447 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

You can still get the Cullinan as a seven-seater by opting for the individual rear seats installed in the cargo compartment. Those are only to be used when the ultra-luxury SUV is stationary and flank a small table for champagne, caviar, or whatever you prefer.