Special Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ’55 1 of 1′ Pays Tribute To Type 55

The Bugatti Type 55 Super Sport, a motorsport marvel, boasted a 2.3-litre straight-eight engine derived from the formidable Type 51 racer. Its defining feature was the elegant two-seater roadster body designed by Jean Bugatti himself. As Bugatti’s first Super Sport, the Type 55 not only established a new category but also served as the blueprint for modern Super Sport models.

Jean Bugatti’s ingenuity extended beyond engineering. He introduced the groundbreaking duotone paint scheme that would inspire Bugatti’s iconic contemporary A/B colour split. The most revered Type 55 model wears the timeless combination of black and yellow.

A rare gem with only 38 units crafted, the Type 55 Super Sport’s legacy as a pioneer of the grand touring segment captured the imagination of a Chiron Super Sport customer and the Bugatti Sur Mesure team.

For both the customer and Jascha Straub, Manager of Sur Mesure and Individualization at Bugatti, the ‘55 1 of 1’ commission was a tribute to Jean Bugatti’s creations. “Even 100 years after his time, we have remained totally connected to Jean and his designs” noted Straub. “And inspiration for us today still comes from Jean because he understood proportions better than anybody else and was the first to offer cars combining comfort and sheer performance. Imagine, almost 100 years ago, the Type 55 was able to reach 180 km/h.”

The Sur Mesure team focused on the now-famous duotone paint scheme, utilizing the black and yellow combination favoured by Ettore Bugatti. On the Chiron Super Sport, the colors add dynamism and visually break up the car’s expansive surfaces.

A dominant black centerline, reminiscent of the Type 55, is a focal point. This element is embellished by the grille design, which features a black line around the horseshoe air intake, and a sleek yellow line flowing from the rear fenders.

The ‘55 1 of 1’ utilizes a meticulously hand-applied fading ‘55’ pattern above the headlights and fenders, drawing attention to the horseshoe grill and narrowing the front end. “From a distance, the ‘55’ pattern makes the fender appear black,” said Jascha. “It was a long and intricate process, but the right approach.”

The ‘55 1 of 1’ commission balances its bold styling with minimalist black 10-spoke wheels. A yellow ‘EB’ emblem in the centre subtly connects the alloy design to the Chiron Super Sport’s bodywork. The underside of the rear wing features a distinct link to the design’s roots – ‘55 1 of 1’ written in cursive nods to the masterpiece that inspired this artistic creation.

Jean’s meticulous attention to detail extended to the interior. References to the Type 55 Super Sport reach inside the ‘55 1 of 1’. Featuring sleek black leather that complements the exterior aesthetic, the cabin includes unique accents such as embroidered headrests displaying a ‘55 1 of 1’ inscription. The fading ‘55’ motif continues, skillfully hand-stitched into the door panels in vibrant yellow.

In recognition of Jean Bugatti’s visionary contributions, his signature is prominently placed on the door sill and the car’s dedication plate. These interior details underscore the aesthetic allure of this Chiron Super Sport and create a connection between the driver and Bugatti’s storied heritage.