The New Bentley Continental GT Coming With A 771 HP (575 kW) V8 Hybrid

Bentley is set to unveil the fourth generation of the Continental GT in June, marking a significant step forward for the brand. This new model will be the first to utilize Bentley’s innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid V8 powertrain.

The new Continental GT will boast an impressive 771 HP (575 kW) and 1000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, while delivering an electric-only range of 80 km (50 miles). This positions it not only as Bentley’s most powerful and dynamic road car ever but also as its most sustainable, all while retaining the handcrafted luxury and exceptional materials synonymous with the Bentley brand.

The latest generation Continental GT incorporates cutting-edge chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, a 48V electric active anti-roll control system, and advanced dual-valve dampers.

First introduced in 2002, the Continental GT’s impact was undeniable. Within four years, Bentley’s annual sales soared from approximately 1,000 cars to over 10,000. Subsequent generations continued this success, with the second generation launching in 2010 and offering both W12 and V8 engine options, and the third generation arriving in 2018 with a completely new platform, engines, technology, and interior and exterior designs.

Today, it stands as Bentley’s second-best-selling model, with one in every three Bentleys sold being a Continental GT. Early next year, the 100,000th unit of this iconic Grand Tourer is expected to roll off the production line at Bentley’s Crewe factory in England.