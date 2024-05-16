The Only Mittelgrün Mercedes 300SL Gullwing In The World Asking Almost R50 Million

Discerning fans of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing have a unique opportunity to own the only example ever to leave the factory in a stunning green paint colour known as Mittelgrün, German for “medium green.”

Listed for sale on Hemmings, this rare gem carries a hefty price tag of $2.595 million (approx. R47m).

The car itself is a numbers-matching 1955 model with chassis number ending in “263.” Originally shipped to Mercedes-Benz Distributors of New York, the U.S. importer at the time led by Max Hoffman, a pivotal figure in convincing Mercedes to develop the 300SL for the American market. Hoffman also played a role in introducing Porsche to the U.S.

The early history of this specific green 300SL remains unknown, but records show its acquisition by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation in 1973. It was subsequently displayed periodically at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Collection up until 2020. The car underwent a full restoration in the late 2000s, followed by further touch-up work by renowned Mercedes restorer Scott Grundfor Company before its previous sale. The latest sale includes a copy of the original build sheet for the car.

Just like all 300SLs, this one gets its power from a 3.0-litre inline-6 engine with fuel injection. The engine produced 215 horsepower in its original form which is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

Between 1954 and 1957, a total of 1,400 300SL Gullwings were produced, with 29 being lightweight models featuring aluminium bodies (instead of steel). Interestingly, one of these lightweight cars sold for nearly $7 million in 2022.