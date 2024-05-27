The Special Ayrton Senna McLaren Senna Scale Model Costs R400,000

Last week, McLaren unveiled a stunning tribute to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. The one-off McLaren Senna, adorned in a special “Senna Sempre” livery, celebrates the driver’s legacy.

While the actual car isn’t for sale, model-making company Amalgam Collection offers a meticulously detailed 1:8 scale replica capturing all the vibrant livery details, including Senna’s iconic dot-matrix face on the rear fenders.

The original Senna Sempre livery was a hand-painted masterpiece by McLaren’s MSO team. Amalgam’s process for recreating the livery on their 1:8 scale Senna replica remains undisclosed, but the level of detail is astonishing. Each replica takes a staggering 3,000 hours to design and manufacture, with an additional 300 hours dedicated to the meticulous hand-assembly process.

Beyond the stunning paintwork, the replica boasts a precisely detailed interior visible through the open doors.

While the real car is a one-off from McLaren’s heritage collection, Amalgam is creating just 30 replicas for collectors, with a price tag of $21,385 (approx. R400k).