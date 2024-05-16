UK Tuner Converting BMW M2 to xDrive To Become One Of The Fastest BMWs In The World

R44 Performance has partnered with Tom Wrigley Performance to create a record-breaking car: a 1400 whp+ xDrive-converted BMW G87 M2. This one-of-a-kind machine is designed to compete with the fastest BMWs at the Texas 2K25 event.

While the G87 M2 is known for its rear-wheel-drive handling, the team opted for xDrive for better traction in drag racing. With this much power, a rear-wheel-drive layout wouldn’t be able to effectively transfer power to the road, especially for launching off the starting line.

Swapping to xDrive presented a number of hurdles. The team needed new parts like front hubs, shocks, suspension arms, driveshafts, and an xDrive steering system. Additionally, the rear-wheel-drive gearbox’s design wasn’t compatible with the xDrive transfer case. To solve this, they used a complete donor drivetrain from a G82 M4 xDrive and swapped the mechatronics unit from the original gearbox to the new one.

With the engine and gearbox removed, the team has begun the xDrive swap and installation of new suspension components. The next steps involve putting everything back together and testing the functionality of the xDrive system.

The future holds some unknowns, such as potential issues with the custom front prop shaft and the coding of the transfer case, which might require specialist help. This project is a true challenge, as no one has successfully converted a G87 M2 to xDrive before.

To see the progress of this unique build, you can check out episodes 1 and 2 of R44 Performance’s new docu-series on YouTube or follow the Bimmerpost thread here.