Upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Dropping Four-Pot For 585 HP (436 kW) V8

Ladies and gents, we have some superb news on the AMG front as we can confirm that the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 will ditch the 2.0-litre four-pot plug-in drivetrain in favour of a powerful twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine producing up to 585 hp (436 kW).

This decision comes after slow sales of the PHEV C 63 and GLC 63, which combine a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor.

AMG buyers haven’t warmed up to the small-displacement option and as a result, the latest version of AMG’s M177 V8 engine, which features mild-hybrid technology, will power the most potent versions of the new CLE. The new CLE 63 will sit above the CLE 53 Coupe and Cabriolet, powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with 442 hp (330 kW). This positions the CLE as a direct competitor to the BMW M4, which offers up to 542 hp (404 kW) from its 3.0-liter straight-six engine.

Dealers also played a role in the decision. They had suggested the possible positioning of a four-cylinder CLE 63 range-topper above the six-cylinder CLE 53 would lead to confusion among potential customers.

Markus Schäfer, head of Mercedes-Benz’s R&D operations, has indicated the company is closely monitoring sales of the C 63 and GLC 63 amid calls for them to return to V8 power. Speaking at last month’s Beijing show, Schäfer said it will be “up to customers to decide” whether AMG continues with its downsized petrol-electric drivetrain.

Will the customers get what they want? It sure seems to be heading that way.

Source: Autocar

Rendering: Motor1