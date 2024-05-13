Volkswagen CEO Teases Special Golf GTI Coming May 31st

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer shared a teaser on LinkedIn (see below) hinting at a new Golf GTI with a short video showcasing a disguised hot hatch testing at the Nurburgring.

The unveiling is scheduled for May 31st at the iconic Nurburgring 24-hour race, celebrating the world premiere with fans.

Schäfer wrote that a new car is on the way, adding, “We are returning to the Nurburgring for the 24-hour race to celebrate the world premiere with the fans.”

Despite the pixelated glimpse, some design changes are discernible. The new model seems to sport a more aggressive front bumper with prominent body-coloured accents, emphasizing the redesigned air vents. Based on the recently facelifted eighth-generation Golf GTI, it will likely inherit the upgraded IQ.Light LED lights.

While unconfirmed by Volkswagen, speculation suggests this could be the Edition 50. Volkswagen has a history of commemorating significant GTI anniversaries with special “Edition” models, like the GTI Clubsport 45 launched in early 2021. This limited edition boasted a sportier exhaust, improved aerodynamics, and 19-inch wheels compared to the standard GTI.