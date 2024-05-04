Watch The McMurtry Spéirling Embarrass GT3 Cars At Silverstone

Car enthusiasts need no introduction to the McMurtry Speirling. This million-dollar, 1000-horsepower (746 kW) electric fan car stole the show at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it’s back in the news. A recent visit to Silverstone Circuit saw the Speirling share the track with GT cars – and utterly dominate them.

McMurtry Automotive released a video of the Speirling lapping Silverstone during a GT3 test day. Driven by former F1 racer Max Chilton, the Speirling was reportedly limited to 80% of its potential power and downforce. Even with this handicap, the onboard video shows it leaving the competition in the dust.