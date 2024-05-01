Zacoe Performance Give Ferrari SF90 Wild Carbon Fibre Widebody Kit

To some, the Ferrari SF90 may look a little subtle but luckily for those individuals, Zacoe Performance is available with their “Lightning” widebody kit to take things up quite a few levels.

In fact, Zacoe says outright that “Ferrari’s XX programme just met its match”.

Starting from the front end, Zacoe draws inspiration from the design of the P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft, extending it with a three-piece front lower spoiler and incorporating their signature openwork design and dart fins into the widebody section of the front fenders. The upper fins extend towards the body and feature a rear openwork design, while the lower fins extend outward, complementing the exposed wheels.



Additionally, they have added brake cooling vents to the fenders to reduce temperatures within the wheel arches and effectively dissipate the turbulence generated at high speeds.

The side profile is most certainly not neglected as they have added a single-piece side skirt to “stabilize the vehicle’s dynamic body during driving and enhance the widebody’s visual integrity”.

Finally, at the rear, Zacoe concludes with the massive carbon fibre rear wing and two aero spats.

The kit is available in exposed-weave or painted carbon fibre and although pricing has not been disclosed, we can assume it will be fairly eye-watering.