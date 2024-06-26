2025 VW Golf R Revealed With 328 HP (245 kW)

The facelifted 2025 Volkswagen Golf R hot hatch has been unveiled, boasting more power and a refreshed appearance.

The updated Golf R might be the last of its kind with petrol power, as the next Volkswagen Golf expected towards the decade’s end is likely to be electric.

The 2025 Golf R is powered by a 328 HP (245 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) version of the familiar 2.0-litre turbo engine used in the 2023 Golf R 20 Years special edition, now also fitted to the related Audi S3.

Volkswagen does not claim a 0 to 100km/h acceleration time, but the hatch is expected to match the 4.6 seconds of the 20 Years edition. Top speed is 268 km/h (167 mph) with the optional Performance Package, making it the fastest Volkswagen alongside the Arteon R Shooting Brake. Go without the package, and top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

Exterior changes include updates shared with cheaper Golf models – slimmer LED headlights, new LED tail-light graphics, and illuminated VW badges – plus a new front bumper.

Optional new 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ forged alloy wheels are claimed to save 8kg each compared to a regular Golf R’s 19-inch wheel.

Inside, there is a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen with new software claimed to be easier to use – including climate controls pinned along the bottom of the screen – and an IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT artificial intelligence to answer general knowledge questions.

There is now illumination for the touch-sensitive volume and air-temperature slider controls under the screen, in response to customer and media feedback.

However, the Golf R has not ditched the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel which have been criticised for being fiddly to use. Like other Golf models, though Volkswagen says their responsiveness has been “optimized”.

The 10.2-inch digital instrument display offers a range of views, including a centrally mounted or horizontally oriented tachometer.

The R sports seats remain available with Nappa leather or fabric upholstery. Carbon-fibre dashboard inlays that debuted in the 20 Years edition are now offered on the standard car.

Exclusive to the Golf R is a Drift setting, which sends all of the rear-axle torque to the outside rear wheel to break traction and initiate a slide, as with the previous model.

There remains a ‘Special’ mode, which places the engine and gearbox in their sportiest settings but reduces the firmness of the dampers to suit Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife race track.