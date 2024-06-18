850 HP McLaren GT Too Much To Handle In Drag Race

The McLaren GT leaves Woking with 612 hp (456 kW) from the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which is more than enough for most drivers out there.

As usual, there are some owners who want to take things to the next level like this yellow example which has been tuned to 850 hp.

While the British supercar shows off its immense power delivery smoothly on the first run, the second run takes a turn for the worse when the car seems to break traction sending it barrelling across the tarmac and turning it into a lawnmower.

According to the YouTube uploader, there were no injuries or damages to the potent McLaren.