A New Study Suggests Sadists and Psychopaths Enjoy Loud Exhausts 😅

A recent study by Western University in Ontario, Canada, investigated the link between personality traits and a fondness for loud exhaust systems.

The study surveyed 529 business students, gauging their opinions on loud vehicles, their connection to their cars, and their likelihood to modify an exhaust for increased noise.

Participants also completed a personality survey assessing traits like narcissism, psychopathy, and manipulativeness. While narcissism scores remained low, those who preferred loud exhausts exhibited higher scores for psychopathy and sadism.

Interestingly, the study focused solely on cars, excluding motorcycles and trucks. The researchers theorize that including larger vehicles, often perceived as more aggressive, could have yielded stronger correlations with sadism and psychopathy.

Guess all petrolheads are sadists and psychopaths…