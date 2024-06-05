All-New BMW M135 xDrive Revealed With 312 HP (233 kW)

The wait is over, the much-anticipated fourth-generation BMW 1 Series has been revealed.

While it’s an extensive update on the previous model, retaining the same platform, BMW considers it an all-new offering. One key change is the model designation; the “i” suffix for gasoline variants is gone, reflecting BMW’s strategy to use “i” exclusively for electric vehicles.

The biggest change is that new face: lowered, slimmed and given a more angular design for a commanding and sporty road presence, the German brand said. The tooth-like kidney grilles have also gone, replaced by something more akin to the 3 Series. The new grille gets a touch of modernisation, too, with the design featuring diagonal bars at its edges. The 120i M Sport and M135 xDrive feature a more simplistic, horizontal, blacked-out grille design.

In comparison, the rear of the 1 Series has had little work done but the range-topping M135 xDrive gets the quad exhaust setup like the X1 M35i and X2 M35i.

The interior will feel familiar to BMW enthusiasts. A curved panel houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment display, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Embracing a clean aesthetic, BMW has minimized buttons on the instrument panel and centre console.

Standard features include a leather-free interior with a special anthracite Arktur fabric. Optional extras include a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting.

The new 1 Series lineup consists of the 118d, 120d, 120, and M135 xDrive, with availability varying by market. In South Africa, the model lineup at launch will comprise the three-cylinder BMW 118 and the BMW M135 xDrive, with the BMW 120 following in 2025. All of the drive units transmit their power to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch as standard so you no longer have the option of a do-it-yourself manual.

As the title suggests, the new M135 xDrive boasts a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 312 hp (233 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It runs from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

M135 xDrive buyers can personalize their hot hatch with various M parts, including the M Sport Package, M Sport Design, and M Technology Package. Additionally, a range of M Performance Parts will be available.

Its South African market launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.