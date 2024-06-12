Aspark SP600 Prototype Becomes World’s Fastest EV Hitting 438 KM/H

The last time we spoke about Aspark was back in 2020 when the Owl hypercar was entering production. Fast forward to today and a new variant is now the fastest electric vehicle in the world.

The Aspark SP600 has smashed the top speed record after reaching a blistering 272.59 mph (438.7 km/h) on a special closed course at Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany. While still a prototype, the “production intent” SP600 has soundly beaten established names in the segment like the Rimac Nevera (258 mph) and Pininfarina Battista (222 mph).

The record-breaking run took place on June 8th with acclaimed racing driver Marc Basseng behind the wheel.

To achieve these speeds, Aspark partnered with Bridgestone to develop custom tyres specifically suited to the SP600’s weight, dynamics, and ability to handle extreme velocities. Bridgestone delivered with bespoke Potenza Race tyres, proving instrumental in the record-setting run.

“It has been about ten years since we started making the Owl Hypercar. We aimed for the world’s fastest acceleration car, and then attempted and achieved the top speed world record today. This technical capability inspires all involved to personal excellence and to challenge and grow in leaps and bounds into the future.” said Masanori Yoshida, Aspark CEO.