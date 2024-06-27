Bentley Reveals New Continental GT Speed Packing 771 HP (575 kW)

Bentley has unveiled the fourth generation of the Continental GT Speed and Continental GTC Speed convertible, marking a new era for the brand.

These flagship Continental GTs are the first to receive Bentley’s new V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, replacing the automaker’s long-serving twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W-12 engine. The W12’s farewell was celebrated with the coach-built Batur and Batur Convertible models.

The new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain delivers 771 hp (575 kW) in the Continental GT Speed, exceeding the W12’s most potent output by 31 hp. The hybrid setup combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V-8 engine with a single electric motor integrated within an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This directs power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system with an electronic limited-slip differential.

The V8 produces 592 hp (441 kW) on its own, while the electric motor contributes 187 hp (139 kW). A 25.9-kWh battery mounted behind the rear axle enables a limited electric range.

The coupe accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 335 km/h (208 mph). The convertible takes 3.3 seconds to reach 100 km/h and has a top speed limited to 285 km/h (177 mph).

For improved handling, Bentley incorporates an electronic anti-roll system, rear-wheel steering, and a suspension with new dual chamber air springs and dual-valve dampers. These dampers allow for adjustment of both rebound and compression, providing a wider range between comfort and handling control.

Stopping power comes from a brake system with 10-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. Iron rotors are standard, but buyers can upgrade to carbon-silicon-carbide rotors up to 17.3 inches in diameter.

Visually, the exterior complements the new powertrain. New single-element matrix LED headlights, similar to those on the Bacalar speedster, replace the outgoing model’s dual-element design. The oval taillights have been redesigned to be longer and slimmer, featuring new jewel-like details. A ducktail-like spoiler on the trunk lid eliminates the need for an extendable one, according to Bentley.

Inside, the impressive cabin design remains largely unchanged. Bentley has refined details with new precision quilt patterns for the seats and doors, including fading perforations and three-dimensional surfaces. Dark chrome can be chosen instead of the usual brightwork, and buyers can opt for wellness seats designed to improve posture and regulate temperature, reducing fatigue on long journeys. Bentley’s unique rotating display remains, allowing the driver to switch between a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a trio of dials, or an unbroken dash panel.