BMW M Boss Claims First EV “Will Beat Everything You’ve Ever Seen”

Rendering by Avarvarii automotive artworks

A few years back, the notion of an all-electric BMW M car seemed almost sacrilegious. Yet, plans are well underway for such a vehicle, with BMW’s M division gearing up to deliver something truly remarkable.

BMW has long been developing a potent quad-motor setup, slated for debut in its first Neue Klasse-based performance sedan by 2026 or 2027. This electric marvel will stand alongside the traditional M3, boasting a powertrain capable of delivering up to 1,341 hp (1,000 kW), equivalent to one Megawatt of power, as confirmed by M division head Frank van Meel.

Van Meel has boldly stated that BMW’s upcoming EV “will beat everything you have ever seen.” The company is crafting its own electric motors, aiming for the same benchmark status achieved by engines like the M5’s S68 and the M3/M4’s S58.

If it is to become the quickest accelerating BMW ever and we are sure it will be then we can expect the 0 to 100 km/h time to come in under 3 seconds. Advanced features such as water and oil-cooled e-motors, coupled with an 800-volt electrical architecture for rapid DC charging, highlight BMW’s technological ambitions.

Beyond sheer power, BMW’s electric strategy enhances chassis control, allowing precise torque manipulation at each wheel.

In addition to the quad-motor flagship, BMW is exploring a two-motor variant tailored for rear-wheel drive, promising a similar blend of hardware and software albeit with reduced power.

Looking ahead, a fully-fledged M version of the Neue Klasse X SUV could expand BMW’s EV lineup even further.