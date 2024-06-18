Ferrari 499P Le Mans Winner Scale Model Can Be Yours For Over R600,000

Ferrari may have just won the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans but scale-model specialists, Amalgam Collection, have been hard at work on a 1:5 scale replica of the 2023 winner.

The large model replicates the #51 Hypercar as raced to victory by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the 10th and 11th of June 2023.

Models will be Race Weathered, with the intricate weathering details being precisely applied by artisans in the Bristol workshop using archival imagery from 2023.

The edition is limited to just 51 pieces, of which only 26 remain following the sale of 25 models to one of our most important customers. The remaining models will be weathered to order, and are now available to purchase on their website or through their sales team.

The model will be over 1m long and will be built using the finest quality materials. It took the company over 4000 hours to develop the model and it takes more than 450 hours to build and weather each model.

As always, the scale model is completely accurate as they use original CAD designs based on scans of the real car including the original paint codes and material specifications supplied by Ferrari.

Should you fancy ordering one of these, you will need to part with $34,560 (approx. R625k). As for the client who bought 25 of them their pockets must be endless if you can afford to drop nearly R15 million on models.