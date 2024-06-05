First Mansory BMW XM Build Is Very Bold

Earlier this year, Mansory gave us our first look at their wild forged carbon fibre offering for the BMW XM with some digital renderings but now it looks like they have completed their first build and it looks extremely imposing.

While the front bumper remains the OEM version, it has undergone enhancements with various attachments around its multiple vents and the addition of an integrated apron-like piece at the lower end. Mansory also revamped the grille surround and introduced a more aggressive hood compared to the standard component.

Moving towards the rear, there are noticeable updates such as new trim on the wheel arches, providing the entire vehicle with a slightly broader appearance than the stock model. Additional matching add-ons can be observed on the side skirts and lower sections of the doors.

At the back, Mansory retained the stacked exhaust pipe layout while incorporating a new diffuser for a sportier aesthetic. A tailgate-mounted spoiler and a prominent roof wing complete the rear modifications.

Completing the transformation is a set of forged Mansory wheels that are likely 23 inches or more.

While there is no mention of alterations to the powertrain, it can be assumed that the original specifications remain intact.