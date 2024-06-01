Ford Bringing Bonkers Electric Pickup Truck To Pikes Peak

Ford is bringing an ultra high-performance electric pickup truck, the SuperTruck Demonstrator, to the upcoming Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Thanks to that truly enormous goose-neck wing and aggressive aerodynamic package, it is able to generate a staggering 2,700 kg of downforce at 150 mph (241 km/h).

Developed alongside STARD, the SuperTruck Demonstrator’s details are scarce beyond the downforce figure. However, its design shares similarities with the SuperVan 4.2 that Ford raced at Pikes Peak in 2023.

That electric van featured a giant wing and substantial aerodynamic elements to conquer the course’s 156 corners, powered by a triple-motor setup producing 1,400 horsepower. This new truck could potentially pack a similar punch, but specifics remain under wraps.

This electric SuperTruck marks Ford’s second electric demonstrator vehicle, following the F-150 Switchgear unveiled earlier this year. Built with RTR, the Switchgear modifies the production Lightning platform for enhanced off-road capability with skid plates, composite body panels, and a new suspension.

Expect more details to emerge as Ford ramps up promotion leading into the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 23rd.

Behind the wheel will be Romain Dumas, the current Pikes Peak record holder.