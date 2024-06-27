Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon Watch Has V16 Engine And Costs Over R6 Million

The Bugatti Tourbillon sounds like a watch, and it is. In 2020, Jacob & Co. partnered with Bugatti to create the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon watch. Limited to just 250 units, it featured a miniature W16 engine and a hefty $280,000 price tag.

Fast forward to today, Jacob & Co. has unveiled the new Bugatti Tourbillon, a watch that “reimagines the achievements, complexity, and appearance of Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car.” This timepiece boasts a black titanium case and a stunning sapphire engine block with 16 intricate titanium pistons.

But the true star of the show is the 20-second animated sequence that brings the engine to life. In an era dominated by bland smartwatches, this is a moving work of art on your wrist.

The watch itself is a marvel of engineering, featuring 578 components. A 30-second double-axis flying tourbillon ensures exceptional timekeeping. It also boasts a twin power reserve system, a crown designed to mimic the car’s control knobs, and sub-dials that echo the hypercar’s dashboard and rev counter.

Jacob & Co. highlights ten design elements directly inspired by the Bugatti car. These include the case shape mirroring the car’s front grille with flanking radiator inlets, and the large, tinted sapphire case sides that resemble the car’s windows.

The collaboration between the two companies began in September 2022. Jacob & Co. visited Bugatti’s design studio and spent the next 18 months co-creating this masterpiece with Bugatti’s design team.

“I live to push watchmaking to new levels, coming up with designs and complications that no one had even dreamed about,” said Jacob Arabo, Founder of Jacob & Co. “Bugatti is the same. They push everything beyond what everyone thinks is the limit. The Bugatti Tourbillon is our most advanced timepiece, the great achievement of a great partnership.”

Production will be even more limited this time around, with only 150 units being produced. The price tag? Reportedly, a cool $340,000 (approx. R6.2m).