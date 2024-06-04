Lamborghini Boss Says Huracán Replacement Will Deliver Over 900 PS (887 HP; 662 kW)

Lamborghini has already confirmed that the Huracán replacement codenamed 634 will get an all-new twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain but until recently, we did not know just how potent the whole setup will be.

We already know that the twin-turbo V8 engine alone will deliver a powerful 789 hp (588 kW) but what about the total output when combined with the three electric motors?

In a recent LinkedIn post by the Lamborghini CEO himself Stephan Winkelmann stated that the whole package will be able to deliver over 900 PS (887 hp; 662 kW) which is a massive increase compared to the most powerful Huracán offering.

While Lamborghini hasn’t revealed the electric-only output, the combined system exceeding 887 hp suggests the electric motors will contribute around 100 hp (75 kW).

The Huracán successor rumoured to be called Temerario is expected to debut in August. Stay tuned, as Lamborghini might release more teasers in the coming months.