Lamspeed Racing Builds 1,000 HP Toyota GR Yaris

The Toyota GR Yaris and GR Corolla are known for their impressive performance, but one company isn’t satisfied with stock power. LamSpeed Racing in Australia has unleashed the fury of the 1.6-litre engine, pushing it to a staggering 1,000 horsepower (746 kW).

The stock GR Yaris boasts a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit producing 257 hp (192 kW). LamSpeed’s creation, however, spits out a monstrous 887 horsepower (661 kW) and 776 Nm (573 lb-ft) of torque – measured at the wheels on a hub dyno.

This dyno test accounts for drivetrain loss, which LamSpeed estimates at a conservative 11.3%. Without removing the engine and testing it on a standalone dyno, the exact crankshaft horsepower remains unconfirmed. Regardless, the figures are undeniably impressive.

The dyno readout shows the G16E-GTS engine reaching peak power and torque at a screaming 8,730 rpm and 7,701 rpm respectively. This little engine builds power relentlessly, with the power curve truly coming alive after 4,200 rpm – perfect for a rally-inspired machine.

Perhaps even more astonishing is the estimated 50 psi of boost pressure LamSpeed is running at high rpm.

Last year they were the first to take the GR Yaris to the 9s for the 1/4 mile so this upgraded version should be even more impressive.