Lanzante Unveils Formula 1 V6-Powered Porsche 930 With 625 HP (466 kW)

Around six years ago Lanzante announced that they would be building a bunch of Porsche 911s with Formula 1 engines developing 503 hp (375 kW).

Fast forward to 2024 and the British engineering firm will showcase an upgraded version dubbed the TAG Championship, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Based on the legendary 930-generation 911 Turbo, the TAG Championship swaps the original flat-six engine for the Porsche-developed, TAG-branded 1.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that powered McLaren to three consecutive F1 Drivers’ Championships (1984-1986).

Cosworth has meticulously upgraded the engine for road use. This includes revised internals like new pistons, conrods and valves, improved cooling, and lightweight titanium turbochargers. These tweaks unleash an impressive 625 horsepower (466 kW) and a stratospheric 10,250 rpm redline.

The mighty engine is paired with a reworked six-speed gearbox from the later 993-generation 911, featuring a bespoke set of gear ratios optimized for a claimed top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).

But the upgrades go far beyond the engine. The TAG Championship receives a comprehensive chassis overhaul, with many body panels replaced by lightweight “Formula 1-grade” carbon fibre.

The interior gets a functional makeover, shedding almost all luxuries. Electric mirrors and windows are replaced with manual alternatives, while a roll cage significantly enhances rigidity and crash protection.

Recaro bucket seats take the place of the original leather items, and a Personal steering wheel reminiscent of the McLaren MP4/2 F1 car completes the driver-focused interior.

These extensive changes result in a staggering weight reduction of over 400 kg. The TAG Championship achieves a remarkable dry weight of just 920 kg.

The car rides on a set of 18-inch Dymag alloy wheels, designed to mirror those on the MP4/2. They are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, measuring 235mm wide at the front and 275mm at the rear.

Staying true to McLaren’s F1 dominance, Lanzante will produce only three TAG Championship 911s. The first car will proudly sport a livery inspired by Alain Prost’s 1985 championship-winning helmet design.