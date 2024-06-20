Manhart Create Menacing 641 HP (478 kW) BMW X3 M Competition

The BMW X3 M Competition comes standard with 503 hp (375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque but German tuning specialists, Manhart Performance has now created the MHX3 650, pushing the boundaries of power and style.

As the title suggests, the MHX3 650 isn’t just about cosmetic upgrades; the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine now churns out a beefy 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. This transformation is achieved through their MHtronic auxiliary control unit, enhancing both power delivery and exhaust sound through their stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and sports downpipes featuring 200-cell HJS catalytic converters. The distinctive quad 100-millimeter carbon-coated tailpipes (or optional ceramic-coated variants) complete the aggressive aesthetic.

Visually, the MHX3 650 is enhanced with a tasteful yet sporty MANHART carbon aerodynamic kit, featuring carbon fibre elements like the front spoiler, side skirts with side fins, roof spoiler, and rear diffuser. Complementing this is MANHART’s signature trim kit in satin silver on a dark blue backdrop, a departure from the traditional gold.

The exterior stance is further bolstered by Multi-spoke alloy 22-inch wheels as well as lowering springs by H&R which lower the car by approximately 30 millimetres.

Inside, the MHX3 650 boasts carbon fibre enhancements including a carbon steering wheel from BMW M Performance and large MANHART carbon shift paddles. In addition, the MANHART upholsterers offer individual interior refinements that leave nothing to be desired.