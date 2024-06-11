Mansory Get Their Mits On The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

German luxury modification specialists Mansory have set their sights on the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, offering a comprehensive customization program that promises to push the boundaries of personalization.

With the all new Huracán Sterrato by MANSORY, another limited Lamborghini derivative is transformed by the MANSORY manufactory into a highly exclusive vehicle that can be customised according to the customer’s wishes and is – once again – impressively demonstrating the motto ‘MANSORY speeds you up everywhere’.

The most striking addition is the liberal use of forged carbon across the body panels, creating an undeniably aggressive aesthetic. Complementing this are Mansory’s signature FO.6 forged wheels.

The performance also receives a slight bump, with power increasing to 610 hp (450 kW), shaving a tenth of a second off the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time – 3.3 seconds.

Whether you love it or hate it, Mansory’s Huracan Sterrato program ensures an entirely unique and powerful take on Lamborghini’s all-terrain offering.