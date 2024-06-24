McLaren Developing SUV They Call A “Shared Performance” Vehicle

McLaren is developing a new “Shared Performance” vehicle aimed directly at the Ferrari Purosangue, according to CEO Michael Leiters. While details remain scarce, the SUV promises to be McLaren’s most practical offering yet.

McLaren is considering various options for the SUV’s platform, potentially partnering with another automaker to share development costs. BMW is a rumored candidate due to existing ties and their battery supply for the Artura hybrid. This partnership could yield a performance-focused plug-in hybrid SUV exceeding even the BMW XM’s capabilities. Talks with Tesla and Lucid have been dismissed.

An electric version is also a possibility, but not before 2028 due to battery technology limitations. McLaren emphasizes that a future electric SUV won’t compromise weight or performance.

Regardless of the platform source, McLaren engineers will heavily modify it to meet their handling and weight-saving goals. A McLaren-specific chassis and potential structural changes are in the works. Designers are ensuring the SUV retains a short rear overhang for a sporty look.

Funding for the project is bolstered by McLaren’s recent acquisition by Mumtalakat Holding Co., granting them greater financial freedom.

The new SUV will target a similar market segment to the Ferrari Purosangue, prioritizing exclusivity over high sales volume. While annual sales are expected to climb to 8,000 units by the end of the decade, this remains lower than Lamborghini and Ferrari’s current figures.