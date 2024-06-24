Modern Take On The Groub B Ford RS200 On The Way

The Ford RS200, a legendary icon of rallying history, is set to make a thrilling comeback under the careful hands of Boreham Motorworks, part of London’s DRVN Automotive Group, in collaboration with Ford itself.

Scheduled to debut later this year in celebration of its 40th anniversary, Boreham’s reimagined RS200 will be meticulously crafted in Coventry as a completely new creation, rather than relying on existing components. Drawing inspiration from its 1980s predecessor, the remastered RS200 will retain its distinctive mid-mounted engine, composite bodywork, and renowned four-wheel-drive system. However, modern enhancements such as LED lighting hint at significant upgrades under the surface.

True to its heritage, Boreham emphasizes delivering a pure, analogue driving experience reminiscent of the Group B era, ensuring the RS200 stays true to its raw, performance-focused roots.

In addition to these modernized restomods, Boreham has been authorized by Ford to produce “blueprint-accurate” continuation models, starting with the MK2 Escort, faithfully recreating these classics down to their original technical specifications and period-correct VIN numbers.

Looking ahead, Boreham plans to revive several more of Ford’s iconic vehicles in limited production runs, though specific models have yet to be disclosed. Enthusiasts can anticipate seeing beloved names like the Capri, GT40, Sierra Cosworth, and XR2i potentially brought back to life with modern engineering and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the partnership, Will Ford from Ford Performance expressed excitement about DRVN’s vision to rejuvenate these historical legends, promising thrilling experiences for passionate enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Ford Motor Company and kickstart a series that will redefine and remaster these icons of the past,” commented Darren McDermott, Executive Chairman, DRVN Automotive Group. “We aim to redefine automotive innovation and push the boundaries in terms of driver engagement and design. Our shared commitment to this incredible project will create an outstanding analogue driving experience and leave a lasting legacy for the true petrolhead.”