New 771 HP (575 kW) Bentley Continental GT Speed To Be Revealed June 25th

Bentley has confirmed that the all-new fourth-generation Continental GT speed will be revealed on Tuesday the 25th of June at 16:00 BST.

The new Continental GT Speed marks a significant step forward for Bentley. Not only will it be the most powerful Bentley road car in the company’s 105-year history, but its introduction marks an important milestone in Bentley’s Beyond100 journey to be the leader in sustainable luxury mobility with the availability of a plug-in drivetrain across all model ranges.

It will be the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain which develops a potent 771 hp (575 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

To prove its performance credentials, Bentley will also announce on 25 June that the new Continental GT Speed has recently claimed an unofficial “underwater speed record”, reaching its top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h) in the longest subsea road tunnel and deepest tunnel of any kind on the planet – the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway.