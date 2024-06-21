New Audi RS3 Grabs Nürburgring Record Back From BMW M2

Less than a year ago, BMW claimed a record at the ‘Ring for the fastest production car in the compact class. Driven by Jorg Weidinger, the Bavarian coupe completed the lap in 7 minutes and 38.71 seconds. That record has already fallen as the new Audi RS 3 has managed to cut more than five seconds off that time.

The 2025 RS 3 has not officially been revealed yet hence the camouflage but racing and development driver Frank Stippler managed to put in a sizzling 7:33.12 lap with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres.

The record was made possible by the optimized cornering behaviour, enabling the new RS 3 to deploy its agility even earlier and in a more controlled manner, as Frank Stippler explained: “That was the key to our success. The new RS 3 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to fine-tuning – including brake torque vectoring – which allows the vehicle to be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex, at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration, allowing you to carry more momentum and speed onto each subsequent straight.”

The upgraded production model of the RS 3 will be available to order from the end of August and will be at dealerships soon after.