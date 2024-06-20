New V16-Powered Bugatti Hypercar Debuts Today

Bugatti does not reveal all-new creations very often so when the time comes, the whole world will be watching.

Fasten your seatbelts ladies and gents as the all-new Bugatti hypercar powered by a naturally-aspirated V16 engine will be revealed at 22:00 CEST today which is also 22:00 in South Africa.

Mate Rimac recently released a teaser video where he was kind enough to share a few more juicy details on this exciting machine.

It will ditch the monstrous, turbocharged sixteen-cylinder engines and instead embrace a hybrid future.

It will utilize three electric motors. Two will be positioned at the front axle for improved handling, while the third sits at the rear for additional thrust.

A mid-mounted 25-kWh battery pack will provide electric power and enable a yet-to-be-disclosed electric driving range.

With a reveal this big, there is bound to be a leak or two ahead of time so keep your eyes peeled on your social media.