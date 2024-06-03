New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Being Investigated For South African Market

The latest Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport retains its title as the brand’s most powerful front-wheel-drive Golf. Joining the recently updated Mk8.5 range, the Clubsport slots between the base GTI and all-wheel-drive R. Its reveal coincides with the Golf’s 50th-anniversary celebrations at the Nurburgring.

The familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers 296 hp (221 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission distributes power to the front wheels via an electronically-controlled limited slip differential. It achieves 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), reaching 267 km/h (167 mph) with the optional Race Package.

While the core powertrain remains largely unchanged, Volkswagen has focused on enhancing the chassis. Modifications include an updated Dynamic Chassis Control system with adjustable dampers featuring 11 firmness levels. The GTI-specific steering rack and front-end geometry have also been sharpened, and the Clubsport boasts larger brakes compared to the standard GTI.

A central Vehicle Dynamics Manager integrates data from various sensors, electronically controlling them for optimal performance. Standard wheels are 18 inches, but 19-inch options are available, including a new forged design that reduces unsprung weight and potentially improves ride and handling.

Visually, the Clubsport aligns with other Golf Mk8.5 models, featuring sharper headlights and taillights, a redesigned lower bumper, and updated badging. The interior receives new trim elements and adopts the significantly larger 15-inch touchscreen display, a major improvement over the previous generation.

Is the VW Golf GTI Clubsport coming to South Africa?

We reached out to Volkswagen South Africa about the possibility of the new GTI Clubsport making its way to our shores and although nothing has been confirmed, it is “still under investigation for this market”.