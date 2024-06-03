Nissan Goes All In On Electric Vehicles

Nissan has announced a significant shift in its future strategy, prioritizing electrification and ceasing the development of entirely new petrol and diesel engines. This marks a clear distinction from competitors like Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru who are investing in next-generation combustion engines with alternate fuels.

Francois Bailly, Nissan’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Planning Officer for the AMIEO region, emphasized the company’s commitment to EVs while talking to Australian media.

“Our future is EV. e-Power is a stepping stone to get there, and each market will go at their own pace. We’re not investing in new powertrain for ICE, that’s for sure.”

Nissan is actively developing next-generation e-Power systems that will offer increased power output, lower costs, and improved fuel efficiency.

While acknowledging the varying pace of electrification across different markets, Bailly reiterated Nissan’s global commitment.

“I can take you to other markets like Africa. Africa’s market is like Euro2, Euro4, so the pace of that [ICE] decline really depends market-by-market, but our investment is clear. It’s EV, reinforce e-Power.”