Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster Production Ending in 2025

The writing has been on the wall for the Porsche 718. Soon, the Boxster and Cayman will be electric, marking the end of Porsche’s gasoline-powered sports car in this segment.

According to Twitter use Zerin Dube, a leaked document from Porsche’s dealer portal suggests a production end date of October 2025 for the current-generation 718 (the 982). This aligns with the expected arrival of the electric 718 replacement in 2025 or 2026.

The 718 lineage began with the 1996 Boxster, a tribute to the 1957 lightweight racer. The Boxster and its Cayman counterpart carved a niche for themselves, some believing they could even surpass the 911’s capabilities. That could never be allowed to happen under Porsche brand politics though, and the ICE 718 is already on its way out, having been taken off the market in Europe due to a new EU cybersecurity law.

The electric successor will prioritize handling and driving dynamics over chasing extreme horsepower and long range. While some may mourn the shift, electrification ensures the future of Porsche’s sports cars. It might even allow the 718 to finally step out of the 911’s shadow and reach its full potential.