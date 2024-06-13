Red Bull Formula 1 Showrun Coming To Johannesburg 6th October

Join British Formula One racing legend, David Coulthard and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team as they head to the city of gold in the heart of Sandton.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience where the spectators’ hearts will race nearly as fast as an F1 car. This event will give fans a chance to witness Formula 1 up close and personal, bringing everyone together in a festive and family-friendly environment.

The event will take place on the 6th of October in Katherine Street, Sandton and if you are interested, you can head to Computicket to snap up some tickets starting at R250 each.