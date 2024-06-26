Report: BMW 6 Series To Return and No XM Replacement

The automotive landscape is changing rapidly, and BMW is making strategic moves to stay ahead. A recent report suggests a flurry of activity, with discontinued models, exciting introductions, and electric adaptations.

Industry insiders, from parts suppliers to dealers, often get wind of future car plans well before public reveals. According to AutoNews, these sources have confirmed some intriguing details.

One rumour suggests the 6 Series will be returning in 2026 as a coupe and convertible, potentially replacing the 8 Series and maybe even the 4 Series as well. While this might seem like a reversal of past decisions, it could position the 6 Series as BMW’s sole niche two-door, four-seater offering.

A dealer reportedly confirmed the new 6 Series, stating, “Mainstream cars are popular, but we should have the niche cars as well… BMW is trying to get in alignment on what customers are looking for.”

The new 6 Series is expected to utilize BMW’s Cluster Architecture, which accommodates gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

This brings us to the XM’s fate. Rumours suggest the current XM will conclude production in 2028 with no electric successor on the horizon. A supply chain analyst claims BMW has no plans for an XM replacement.

Of course, the automotive industry is fluid, and BMW will undoubtedly adapt to changing consumer demands.