SVI Armour VW Golf 8 GTI With AK47 Protection

SVI Engineering has unveiled the bullet-resistant rapid response SVI AK47 Golf 8 GTI designed specifically for the South African market.

Offering protection against handguns and rifles up to 7.62×39 mm, including the AK47, the SVI AK47 Golf 8 GTI boasts discreet armouring, making it an ideal urban rapid-response solution. It also functions excellently as a pursuit vehicle or even a non-transporting emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle.

“Hot hatches are well suited to rapid-response duties but are generally available only with level B4 armour, leaving occupants vulnerable to higher ballistic threats. The SVI AK47 Golf 8 GTI is our solution to that problem and may just be the fastest way to reach the scene of an in-progress crime, without compromising on ballistic protection,” says Nicol Louw, SVI Business Development Director.

The bullet-resistant package for the Volkswagen hot hatch incorporates discreetly integrated, custom-fabricated B4+ body armour and special ballistic glass. This kit is compatible with both the front-wheel-drive Golf 8 GTI and the all-wheel-drive Golf 8 R.

To guarantee the highest level of protection, SVI opted for high-grade armoured steel throughout, including doors, pillars, and even the roof, instead of composite materials. The kit also features a cost-saving and weight-reducing rear bulkhead solution with a camera feeding video directly to the rear-view mirror, eliminating the need for an armoured tailgate.

Critical powertrain components are shielded by armour installed in the front fenders. Bullet-resistant protection extends to the battery as well. Uprated suspension springs, both front and rear, are included. The total armouring package adds approximately 340 kg to the vehicle, with minimal impact on the powerful hot hatch’s acceleration and handling.

SVI’s bespoke AK47 armouring package for the Volkswagen Golf 8 (either GTI or R variant) is priced at R649,500 (excluding VAT and the cost of the base vehicle). The project build time is approximately three months.