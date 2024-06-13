The Final Jaguar F-TYPE Joins Heritage Collection

The final Jaguar F-TYPE sports car will be joining the Jaguar Heritage Collection 50 years to the day since the last Jaguar E-Type drove off the production line.

The final F-TYPE is a 5.0-litre V8 Convertible in Giola Green with a black roof and Tan Windsor leather interior which mirrors the specifications of the final E-type Series III Convertible built in 1974. This special F-TYPE will be preserved by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT), joining its E-type predecessor in the official Jaguar Heritage collection.

Launched in 2013 as a convertible, the F-TYPE was Jaguar’s first two-seat sports car in nearly four decades and garnered critical acclaim, winning the 2013 World Car Design of the Year award. The coupe variant followed in 2014. With a total production of 87,731 units, the F-TYPE will remain available for purchase until early 2025. In comparison, JDHT records show 72,528 E-types were produced, with the final 50 cars designated as a special edition.

The final F-TYPE and E-Type will reside together at the JDHT in Gaydon, alongside the last series XE, XF, and XF Sportbrake models, which also recently ceased production.