The First R15 Million HWA 190E Evo II Restomod Available On Auction

In November last year, we shared information on a wickedly cool restomod project from HWA and now you have the chance to own the first (of 100 units) Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II in an auction next month.

While initial deliveries were only expected in 2025, HWA has announced that Chassis 000, the first production example, will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s Tegernsee sale on July 27th.

New information about the HWA Evo has also surfaced on the company’s website, including some key specifications. The curb weight is a promising 1,350kg with a 50/50 weight distribution. Power comes from a modified 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 444 hp (331 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque, paired with a thrilling six-speed transaxle manual transmission.

Considering HWA was involved in projects like the CLK GTR street car, CLK DTM AMG and SL65 Black Series, it is pretty exciting to hear them say that it promises an “uncompromising reinterpretation of a classic”.

The suspension features double wishbones all round with electronically adjustable dampers, and a 30mm lift system is included. An integrated roll cage, Recaro classic seats, and a modern climate control system further elevate the interior.

Chassis 000 will be built to the highest spec offered for the Evo. Specific details are yet to be revealed but expect all the bells and whistles for it to be considered the “best car in the world even better”.

The RM Sotheby’s Tegernsee Auction is part of the Concourse of Elegance Germany. No auction estimate is available yet, but considering the unique spec and provenance, Chassis 000 is sure to surpass the €714,000 starting (approx. R14.5m) price of a standard HWA Evo.

With limited allocations still available for 2025 and beyond, this is your chance to own a piece of Mercedes history reborn.

Find out more at HWA.